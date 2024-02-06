All sections
NewsDecember 27, 2023

Leaders We Lost in 2023: Norman Robert Jr.

Norman Robert Jr. was somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades, but within the community he may have had his biggest impact with the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, where he had received the Distinguished Service Award and the JCI Senatorship. Robert died March 26 at the age of 78...

Southeast Missourian

Editor’s note: As part of a year-in-review series, the Southeast Missourian is remembering some of the notable community leaders or public servants who died in 2023.

Norman Robert Jr.
Norman Robert Jr.

Norman Robert Jr. was somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades, but within the community he may have had his biggest impact with the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, where he had received the Distinguished Service Award and the JCI Senatorship.

Robert died March 26 at the age of 78.

In his role with the Jaycees, Robert was instrumental in the startup of the Cape Area Youth Soccer Association, where he coached and started a girls traveling team. He was also involved in the local Democratic Party, serving as county chairman for more than 10 years, according to his obituary.

Robert also served on the SEMO District Fair Board for more than 40 years, and was a big booster for Southeast Missouri State University sports. He also was a door greeter at Southeast Hospital. He served six years in the Army with the HHC 1st Battalion 140th Infantry.

