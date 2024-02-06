Leaders We Lost in 2023: Norman Robert Jr.

Editor’s note: As part of a year-in-review series, the Southeast Missourian is remembering some of the notable community leaders or public servants who died in 2023.

Norman Robert Jr.

Norman Robert Jr. was somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades, but within the community he may have had his biggest impact with the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, where he had received the Distinguished Service Award and the JCI Senatorship.