Leaders We Lost in 2023: John Keusenkothen

Keusenkothen, known as John K. by staff, worked at Saint Francis for 23 years, starting as controller, then financial administrator. He retired as the president and CEO in 1991.

During his time at Saint Francis, the hospital, which was 116 years old at the time, experienced unprecedented growth. He helped oversee the hospital's transition from a 125-bed location on Good Hope Street to the Medical Center's current location. Keusenkothen was also the president at the hospital when it was approved to conduct open-heart surgery and opened the first neurosurgery program. While he was president, the hospital began using magnetic resonance imaging, computerized axial tomography (CT) and laser surgery. He also ushered in the construction of other medical centers for critical care, same-day surgeries and the cardiovascular education wing.

He was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, serving as Eucharistic minister. He belonged to several hospital organizations, the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club and the Notre Dame Foundation Board.

Keusenkothen's son Jim Keusenkothen, said he's thankful every day for being born in his family, because of his father's "examples for us as we were growing up. Not only for what he did for the hospital, and I knew that was a big part of his life and he did a lot of really, really good things there, but just the things he taught us about discipline, life and being independent ourselves."