All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 27, 2023

Leaders We Lost in 2023: Dr. Charles Cozean

An innovative ophthalmologist who was the first to perform a certain type of cataract surgery and held a patent for a particular type of lens, died Jan. 9. Dr. Charles Cozean Jr., according to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, was the first to perform cataract surgery in which a newly developed flexible silicone lens was implanted without having to remove the membrane behind the natural lens. It was deemed by colleagues to be an extraordinarily delicate operation...

Southeast Missourian

Editor’s note: As part of a year-in-review series, the Southeast Missourian is remembering some of the notable community leaders or public servants who died in 2023.

Charles Cozean Jr.
Charles Cozean Jr.

An innovative ophthalmologist who was the first to perform a certain type of cataract surgery and held a patent for a particular type of lens, died Jan. 9.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dr. Charles Cozean Jr., according to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, was the first to perform cataract surgery in which a newly developed flexible silicone lens was implanted without having to remove the membrane behind the natural lens. It was deemed by colleagues to be an extraordinarily delicate operation.

"It was 8 p.m. and (Cozean) was at home enjoying dinner with his wife. I had seen a spray of small dark occlusions pass across the vision field of one eye," T. Robin Cole III told the Southeast Missourian earlier this year. "I rang him hoping he might give me his opinion. Instead of directing me to go to the emergency room, he dropped his knife and fork mid-meal to rush to meet me at his office. He preserved the vision in that eye. His patients cried when he retired."

Cozean was also known for his political activism, hosting events to support Republican candidates and causes.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy