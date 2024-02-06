Leaders We Lost in 2023: Betty Hearnes

She served as first lady of the state of Missouri from 1965 to 1973 while her husband, Warren E. Hearnes, served as the 46th governor.

She was also a past chairwoman of the Missouri Democratic Party and the party's nominee for governor. She also served 10 years as a state legislator.

Betty Hearnes was active in different roles supporting historical preservation, mental health, education and the arts. Hearnes championed the cause to launch the Missouri Arts Council in 1966. Missouri became the second state to provide public funds to support a state arts council. Hearnes appeared before the National Council of the Arts, inspiring what became known as "Betty's Bill" as a model for advancing the arts nationwide. The St. Louis Globe-Democrat announced the selection of Hearnes as one of the newspaper's 10 top Women of Achievement for 1968. She served on many committees and panels in her role

She was also known for her commitment to her community and church. She sang at many events, including weddings and funerals.