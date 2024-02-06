Leaders face task of next steps for aquatic center

Cape Girardeau's proposed aquatic center remains a concept, not a finalized plan, despite voter approval of a bond issue Tuesday.

Two former mayors and the Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent said they will work to secure added funding and a detailed plan to construct and operate such an indoor facility on the Jefferson Elementary School campus.

Former Mayors Jay Knudtson and Harry Rediger said they plan to meet as early as next week with Mayor Bob Fox, city manager Scott Meyer, Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neil Glass, school board president Kyle McDonald and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner to discuss how best to proceed.

Knudtson said added funding could come from grants as well as private donations.

Glass vowed to "pursue every opportunity" to secure added funding. He said some grants might be available.

Knudtson said there are three or four people who expressed interest in investing in the project, but initially were waiting to see if the bond issue passed and how donations would be handled.

Voters approved a $12 million school bond issue, which included $4 million toward construction of an aquatic center to replace aging Central Municipal Pool.

Coupled with $6 million from the city, which previously was approved by voters in extending the parks and stormwater tax, the project now has $10 million in funding.

Knudtson and Rediger began working to secure private funding for the project before the election. "We are a committee of two," Rediger said of the fundraising effort so far.

Before the election, the two men announced an anonymous donor had pledged $1.5 million in matching funds toward the project.

The donor would provide $1 million if the committee raises another $2 million, according to Rediger. The donor would contribute another $500,000 if the committee raises an identical amount.

The two former mayors have suggested it would take $15 million to construct an indoor center that would include a 50-meter, competitive pool.

Knudtson said such a facility can't be built without a public/private partnership.

Rediger said, "I am confident we can get $5 million (to supplement the $10 million)."

But Knudtson said even that amount is not a firm figure, and it may not be economically feasible to construct that large of a pool.