All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 10, 2018

Leader recommends head of St. Louis Veterans Home be fired

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Veterans Commission interim executive director Grace Link on Tuesday said she wants to fire the leader of St. Louis' embattled veterans home. Link said home administrator Rolando Carter has until Jan. 22 to appeal. He did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment after a commission meeting Tuesday...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Veterans Commission interim executive director Grace Link on Tuesday said she wants to fire the leader of St. Louis' embattled veterans home.

Link said home administrator Rolando Carter has until Jan. 22 to appeal. He did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment after a commission meeting Tuesday.

Link's decision comes amid mounting pressure for change at the home following allegations from some veterans' families and staff of low morale, medication issues and neglect at the facility. Several previous reviews didn't turn up any wrongdoing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But Gov. Eric Greitens in November called for an independent investigation by a Massachusetts nursing-home consultant, which found substandard care at the St. Louis home. That prompted Greitens' calls for a leadership shakeup.

Carter previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch most complaints were "very minor in nature" and said steps have been taken to address concerns, including daily checkups on veterans by nurses and administrators and the addition of a guest-service director.

Link, who assumed leadership after former executive director Larry Kay stepped down in December, during the Tuesday commission meeting also outlined changes now taking place at the home in response to complaints.

She said changes include adding another 36 certified nursing assistants, more training on laws on disclosure of health records, and weekly open forums for families to voice complaints.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy