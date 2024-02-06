Leader recommends head of St. Louis Veterans Home be fired

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Veterans Commission interim executive director Grace Link on Tuesday said she wants to fire the leader of St. Louis' embattled veterans home.

Link said home administrator Rolando Carter has until Jan. 22 to appeal. He did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment after a commission meeting Tuesday.

Link's decision comes amid mounting pressure for change at the home following allegations from some veterans' families and staff of low morale, medication issues and neglect at the facility. Several previous reviews didn't turn up any wrongdoing.