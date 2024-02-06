Lawyers push for removal of Missouri courthouse murals

COLUMBIA, Mo.-- Two lawyers are demanding the removal of two courthouse murals in Columbia showing a white man pointing a gun at a Native American man, shirtless Black men chained by their ankles, and white men being hanged and whipped.

Gary Oxenhandler and Rusty Antel say the artwork in the Boone County Courthouse, which was painted by Sidney Larson in 1994, has been "personally and professionally upsetting," The Columbia Missourian reported Tuesday.

County commissioners are seeking public input on the lawyers' request, which comes as communities around the country reconsider historical statues and murals in the context of present day values.

"We're looking at the issue of whether or not they should be removed, and if so, what should be done with them? And what would be replaced? Or what would be replaced in their absence?" said Presiding Boone County Commissioner Dan Atwill.

Antel said he and Oxenhandler received about 70 responses from other lawyers in the county who support removing the murals. He said the murals depict extrajudicial punishment not allowed today and can intimidate people who visit the courthouse and may already be afraid of the court system.