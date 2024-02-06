Lawyer who left Jan. 6 panel seeking Missouri US Senate seat

ST. LOUIS — A lawyer who held key roles in the George W. Bush administration and who left his post last week as a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection said Wednesday he is running for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent.

John F. Wood announced in a prepared statement he's beginning the effort to get on the November general election ballot for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

The announcement comes as some Republican leaders express concern former Gov. Eric Greitens might prevail in a 21-candidate field for the Republican nomination for the seat in the Aug. 2 primary, then lose in November because of the sex and campaign finance scandals that pushed him from office in 2018. Greitens also faces allegations of physical abuse from his ex-wife, which he has denied. With the Senate evenly divided, the GOP can't afford to lose what would otherwise be a safe seat.

Those concerns intensified last week when Facebook removed a Greitens campaign video showing him brandishing a shotgun and declaring he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.

"I am conservative and a life-long Republican. But the primaries for both parties have become a race to the bottom," Wood said in a prepared statement. "This was evident a few days ago when the leading candidate for one of the parties released a campaign advertisement glorifying violence against his political enemies, from his own party no less. Missouri deserves better. Missouri needs another option."