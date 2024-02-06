Lawyer leaving 1/6 panel amid talk of Missouri Senate run

An attorney working as a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will leave the post amid calls urging him to run for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent.

John F. Wood's resignation is effective Friday. The resignation was confirmed Wednesday by Steve Crim, a political consultant working with the group formed to back Wood as a Senate candidate, www.johnwoodformo.org.

Crim said Wood has not declared a Senate run, but is exploring the possibility.

"We are encouraged by John's decision to leave the select committee on Friday as an important next step in providing Missourians a principled, common-sense choice this November," Crim said in a statement.

The committee launched a website on Monday urging Wood to run for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. The website called Wood a "principled leader who has put country over party when the stakes are highest, and is committed to serving the people of our state with integrity."

The launch came the same day a leading Republican candidate, former Gov. Eric Greitens, released a campaign video showing him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs, which stands for Republicans in Name Only. The ad's violent imagery drew strong criticism, including from some conservatives, though Greitens contended it was meant to be humorous. Facebook took down the ad.

Former Republican U.S. Sen. John Danforth of suburban St. Louis also has urged Wood to run as a right-leaning independent. Wood once worked for Danforth's staff.

Wood, 52, served as U.S. attorney for Missouri's Western District from 2007 to 2009 and prior to that held key roles in the George W. Bush administration. He was working as general counsel for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce when he stepped down in September to become senior investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 committee.