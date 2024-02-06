Lawsuits over herbicide dicamba to be heard in St. Louis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A special panel of judges said 11 lawsuits filed in four states against the makers of the herbicide dicamba will be centralized in federal court in St. Louis.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation made the determination Thursday regarding farmers' lawsuits filed in Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. The lawsuits argue the makers of dicamba are responsible for damage caused by the herbicide to their crops, especially soybeans.