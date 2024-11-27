Groups of property owners filed a lawsuit against the City of Cape Girardeau along with two other organizations on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The lawsuit was filed after the Cape Girardeau City Council approved a special-use permit for a new restaurant, Roni's Mac Bar at 716 and 718 Broadway St., to use an alleyway as a drive-through.

The plaintiffs in the case, filed in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court, are Athena Property Group LLC, APG Limited LLC, Shiloh, LLC and Remedy Capital LLC, and the defendants were named as the City of Cape Girardeau, KEENMAC LLC and SEMO Cardinal Group LLC.

According to a news release sent out by Athena Property Group's Joseph Uzoaru, the plaintiff's companies are led by himself, Jay Meystedt, Lee Schlitt and Kevin Wood.

The suit is seeking judicial review of the City's decision to issue the special use permit to KEENMAC LLC, alleging the special use permit is "unconstitutional" and "unlawful".

The suit also alleges that the actions of the defendants have changed the public alleyway to a private business drive-though. The petition states that the actions of the defendant have "unreasonably and unlawfully" restricted the plaintiffs' drive-through access and rights to the alley.

"Plaintiffs have suffered damages in excess of $25,000," court documents state.

The suit contends restaurant customers and delivery drivers entering and exiting the alley will increase the danger to pedestrians on "sidewalks of Bellevue and Broadway". The document states that with access to the alley being limited and an increased danger the plaintiffs' properties "will lose significant value".