Lawsuit on recreational marijuana in Missouri nears end

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure panned the top state election official's involvement and claimed the proposal is unconstitutionally broad during Thursday court arguments.

At issue is a proposal to allow those age 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption and automatically erase records of some past marijuana-related crimes.

In Missouri, proponents of constitutional amendment need to gather a certain number of signatures from registered voters to get initiatives on the ballot. Local election authorities typically check to make sure signees are registered voters and report signature counts to the Secretary of State's Office.

This year, the Secretary of State's Office also reviewed signatures following complaints from the pro-recreational-marijuana campaign, Legal Missouri 2022, that some voters were wrongly discounted as unregistered by local authorities.

Attorneys for the plaintiff, Jefferson City woman Joy Sweeney, told Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker that local election authorities are better trained and equipped to review signatures for accuracy. They said the Secretary of State's Office should have trusted the local review and not interfered by double checking signatures and said the proposal should not go on the ballot.

Lawyers for the recreational marijuana campaign and the secretary of state said there's no proof the secretary of state counted invalid signatures, so the measure should go to a public vote as planned.