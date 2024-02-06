Lawsuit: Officer played Russian roulette with girlfriends

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette had a history of forcing other women to also play the game, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the dead officer's mother.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Katlyn Alix's mother also contends Nathaniel Hendren had a "complicated psychiatric" history and the city should have known about it before hiring him, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hendren has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action following the January shooting death of Alix. Prosecutors allege Alix and Hendren were drinking and taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger.

Hendren and his partner, Patrick Riordan, were on-duty but at one of their apartments in the early hours of Jan. 24. Alix, who was off-duty, was also there. Riordan has not been charged with a crime.

An internal police misconduct report provided to The Associated Press by police accuses Hendren and Riordan of drinking on duty at the time of Alix's death, in violation of department policy.

The civil lawsuit was filed by Alix's mother, Aimee L. Wahlers, in St. Louis Circuit Court against Hendren, Riordan, Gary Foster and the City of St. Louis. Foster was the officers' sergeant.