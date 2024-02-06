Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot.

Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids.

The suit alleged that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough valid voter signatures to put the proposal to a vote. The lawsuit also claimed the ballot measure deals with too many policies in violation of the state constitution.

"We are proud to stand alongside Ms. Sweeney in her challenge to the scam that is this marijuana legalization referendum," Protect Our Kids CEO Luke Niforatos said in a statement. "Not only does the language deceive voters about the harms of legalization, it is in violation of state law and the Missouri Constitution."