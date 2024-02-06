KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A developmentally disabled Missouri man was forced to fight another man for the "amusement" of people who ran the private care home where he lived and was left to die in a bathtub, his mother has alleged in a lawsuit.

Carolyn Summers, the mother of Carl DeBrodie, also alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday government agencies responsible for her son didn't provide required care and didn't check on DeBrodie for months. DeBrodie's body was found in April 2017 encased in concrete in a container inside a storage area, months after he went missing.

No one has been arrested or charged in DeBrodie's death.

According to the lawsuit, DeBrodie and another resident of Second Chance Homes in Fulton, Missouri, were taken in October or November of 2016 to the home of two Second Chance employees, where they were forced to do manual labor, sleep on the basement floor and fight each other. That treatment occurred even though DeBrodie had suffered declining health, including broken ribs, for several months before the fights, Rudy Viet, an attorney for Summers, said Thursday.

That night, DeBrodie was found screaming and convulsing on the basement floor. He was bleeding from his nose and mouth when he was placed in a bathtub with the shower running, but no emergency medical help was called before DeBrodie died, according to the lawsuit. The body was likely left in the bathtub for two or three days before it was hidden in the storage area, the lawsuit alleges.

DeBrodie was not reported missing until April 17, 2017 -- the day the home's owners were closing on the sale of Second Chance, Viet said. His body was found April 24. The body was so badly decomposed investigators determined he had been dead for months.

Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson said he's not yet ready to comment on a criminal investigation in the case.

"I continue to work with the federal prosecutors on that front and have agreed not to act unilaterally and potentially jeopardize their work" Wilson in a statement published Wednesday by KMIZ-TV.