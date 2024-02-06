Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive

NEOSHO, Mo. -- A Christian health care sharing ministry sold "inherently unfair and deceptive health plans" to Missouri residents and failed to provide them with coverage, a class action lawsuit alleges.

The federal lawsuit against Aliera Companies and Trinity Healthshare comes as millions of people who are unable to afford private insurance are attracted to the low prices offered by health care sharing ministries, KCUR-FM reported.

A health care sharing ministry is a group of people with common ethical or religious beliefs who share health care costs. Many of the plans offer none of the protections of the Affordable Care Act.

Aliera said in a statement that its marketing materials make clear that their programs "are absolutely not health insurance."

"Any assertions to the contrary are simply incorrect. We will continue to vigorously defend against false claims about the services our company provides its clients," it said.

Last month, California insurance regulators barred Aliera and Trinity from doing business in the state, saying the two companies used deceptive marketing tactics to mislead consumers. At least half a dozen other states have launched probes.

George Tom Kelly III told KCUR he was looking for health insurance options back in 2018, so when his insurance agent recommended a health care sharing ministry, he signed up with Aliera.

Kelly, who has a lawn care business, first suspected he'd been duped when Aliera refused to cover his claims for some routine medical expenses. Then it denied him coverage for hernia surgery he needed.