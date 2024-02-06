Lawsuit: Child bound with duct tape for naptime violation

ST. LOUIS -- A 4-year-old girl who refused to settle down on her cot during preschool naptime was bound with duct tape at a church-run center in suburban St. Louis, according to a lawsuit filed by the girl's parents.

The lawsuit against Zion Lutheran Learning Center in Valley Park, Missouri, alleges the school disciplined but didn't fire the teacher who allegedly taped the child's legs together, and a supervisor laughed off the incident. The suit seeks unspecified damages in excess of $25,000.

The church said an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The suit alleges Laura Day was giving her daughter a bath at their home in March when the child began talking about what happened at school a few days earlier.

The girl said a teacher told her, "I have some shiny red duct tape with your name on it," according to the lawsuit. The girl said the teacher used the tape to tie her legs together, and another teacher told her the tape would be removed once she "behaved."