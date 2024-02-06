All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 21, 2017

Lawsuit: Child bound with duct tape for naptime violation

ST. LOUIS -- A 4-year-old girl who refused to settle down on her cot during preschool naptime was bound with duct tape at a church-run center in suburban St. Louis, according to a lawsuit filed by the girl's parents. The lawsuit against Zion Lutheran Learning Center in Valley Park, Missouri, alleges the school disciplined but didn't fire the teacher who allegedly taped the child's legs together, and a supervisor laughed off the incident. The suit seeks unspecified damages in excess of $25,000...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A 4-year-old girl who refused to settle down on her cot during preschool naptime was bound with duct tape at a church-run center in suburban St. Louis, according to a lawsuit filed by the girl's parents.

The lawsuit against Zion Lutheran Learning Center in Valley Park, Missouri, alleges the school disciplined but didn't fire the teacher who allegedly taped the child's legs together, and a supervisor laughed off the incident. The suit seeks unspecified damages in excess of $25,000.

The church said an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The suit alleges Laura Day was giving her daughter a bath at their home in March when the child began talking about what happened at school a few days earlier.

The girl said a teacher told her, "I have some shiny red duct tape with your name on it," according to the lawsuit. The girl said the teacher used the tape to tie her legs together, and another teacher told her the tape would be removed once she "behaved."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When her parents complained, a preschool supervisor laughed off the incident as a "silly thing" and said the teacher was disciplined.

"We were shocked to learn the director knew about the incident, but had no intentions of informing us of the teacher's actions," the girl's father, Joseph Day, said in a statement released Tuesday. "Even worse, we were dismayed at the (church) board's inaction and out-right refusal to fire the teacher involved."

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services investigated and ruled the allegation the child was bound with duct tape was "substantiated."

The state required the school to develop a "corrective action plan," though no specific demands were outlined.

The child now attends another daycare center.

The lawsuit, filed June 9, said the child was embarrassed, traumatized and had unspecified "physical injuries." In addition to the preschool, the suit names the church, the teacher and some of the teacher's supervisors.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy