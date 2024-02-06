Lawsuit alleges Missouri fails severely disabled children

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri is denying severely disabled children full access to services and failing to prevent unnecessary placements in institutions, according to a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of nine children and teenagers with medically complex conditions who are enrolled in Medicaid -- public coverage administered by the state, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Though the children have been approved for intensive in-home nursing care, the state is failing to arrange for the care or make sure the services are available, the suit alleges.

Also listed as a plaintiff is the Caring for Complex Kids Coalition, an association of parents and caregivers of medically complex children in Missouri.

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Social Services said in an email that the department does not comment on pending litigation.

One of the plaintiffs had a brain infection six years ago when she was 12 that put her in a coma for a month. The preteen came out of it alert mentally, but unable to walk, breathe, eat or urinate on her own. She spent the next five years either in a hospital or rehabilitation facility, missing her twin brother and other family members, the suit states.