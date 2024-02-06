All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 4, 2018

Lawsuit alleges KC sold cars being held

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A federal lawsuit alleges Kansas City never notified a used car dealer before selling several of his vehicles. John Hinz filed the lawsuit against the city, the Police Department and the Board of Police Commissioners, the Kansas City Star reported. The suit also alleges there have been about 50 instances in the last four years where the city sold cars without the rightful owners' knowledge and consent...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A federal lawsuit alleges Kansas City never notified a used car dealer before selling several of his vehicles.

John Hinz filed the lawsuit against the city, the Police Department and the Board of Police Commissioners, the Kansas City Star reported. The suit also alleges there have been about 50 instances in the last four years where the city sold cars without the rightful owners' knowledge and consent.

Hinz reported five stolen vehicles to Kansas City police in 2013. Police recovered the cars and placed them in the city's tow lot during an investigation. But the city sold the vehicles two months after the theft case's dismissal in 2014.

Hinz alleges the city didn't notify him about the dismissal or the sale. The lawsuit states police knew Hinz owned the vehicles and a police tow report showed the cars weren't abandoned.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Attorney General's Office said Hinz didn't properly title the vehicles.

Kansas City auctioned off more than 5,300 vehicles for a total of $2.3 million last year, according to city data.

The city's policy is to give the vehicle's last registered owner 30 days after a written notice to retrieve it. The city will sell the vehicle and keep the proceeds if the owner doesn't recover it, according to the lawsuit.

Hinz's suit alleges the city's database doesn't identify individuals with true ownership of the vehicle and valid titles, even if the owner hasn't registered the vehicle.

The Board of Police Commissioners can only be sued for particular instances dictated by state statute, but the lawsuit doesn't cover one of them, said Attorney General Josh Hawley on behalf of the board. He also said the lawsuit doesn't show a pattern of unconstitutional misconduct.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy