Lawsuit aims for St. Louis earnings tax refund because of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS -- A federal lawsuit seeks a return of the 1% St. Louis earnings tax paid by people who normally work in the city but instead worked from their suburban homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of three suburban St. Louis residents seeks class action status, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. If successful, the lawsuit could cost the city millions of dollars.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Bevis Schock, said last year he planned to file a class-action lawsuit after St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly issued a policy barring city earnings tax refunds for employees working outside city limits.

Thousands of people who work in St. Louis but live outside the city have worked from home since March 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, particularly white-collar office workers.