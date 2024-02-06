Lawsuit: 4,600 on Missouri public defender 'wait lists'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Civil rights advocates filed a lawsuit to end Missouri's use of public defender "wait lists," a practice they contend deprives thousands of people of their right to court-appointed counsel.

A petition filed Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Cole County seeks a court order forcing Missouri to immediately stop the practice by either appointing counsel or dropping charges against criminal defendants who have not been provided a defense attorney.

The lawsuit alleges more than 4,600 people were on growing waiting lists for a defense attorney in Missouri, and about 600 of those are being held in pretrial detention without legal representation. It blames an overburdened indigent defense system for criminal defendants sometimes waiting months or even years before they are assigned an attorney.

It alleges the practice of using waiting lists violates the rights to counsel and due process guaranteed by the Missouri Constitution.

The petition, which seeks class-action status, was filed on behalf of eight named criminal defendants by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Missouri, the Rodererick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the law firm Orrick, Herrington and Sutcliffe.

"If the state of Missouri cannot afford to hire enough public defenders to properly represent all indigent defendants, it should either reallocate its resources accordingly or significantly decrease the number of people it chooses to prosecute in criminal court," Jason Williamson, deputy director of the ACLU's Criminal Law Reform Project, said in a news release.

In addition to the state, the lawsuit names as defendants Mary Cox, director of Missouri's Office of State Public Defender, along with the Missouri Public Defender Commission and several judges.