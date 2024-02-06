Laws for new moms' health care, ban on texting while driving signed

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson approved extended Medicaid health care for new mothers and a ban on hand-held phone use while driving when he took final action on remaining bills last week.

Parson already signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state. He also approved limits on access to transgender health care and a ban on transgender girls and women competing with other female athletes in school sports.

Parson signed most of the remaining bills passed by the GOP-led Legislature this year, with the exception of a measure to pay wrongfully convicted prisoners for their time behind bars.

Most of the new laws will take effect Aug. 28.

Postpartum Medicaid

Lower-income new mothers will get a full year of Medicaid health care coverage in Missouri under legislation signed by Parson. Missouri joins a growing list of Republican-led states that previously balked at Medicaid expansions, but are now joining Democratic states in providing 12 months of coverage — instead of the typical 60 days — after women give birth.