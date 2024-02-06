Gov. Eric Greitens' plan for major state spending cuts to Missouri's public colleges and universities has drawn concern from Cape Girardeau County's two state representatives, who question how the schools can operate without significant tuition hikes.

State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, said Friday schools already are dealing with cuts in state aid for fiscal 2018 and adding another 10 percent in cuts for fiscal 2019 will only add to their financial difficulty.

She predicted lawmakers will craft a budget that will lessen cuts in state funding for higher education.

While Greitens has talked about the need for schools to reduce administrative costs, Lichtenegger said "every university has gone above and beyond what they need to do" to reduce spending.

"What the governor does not understand is that it is hurting students now," she said.

Kathy Swan

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, said, "I am not certain how much more they can tolerate."

The budget issue has "frustrated" public college and university administrators throughout the state, she said.

Swan said colleges and universities train people for increasingly high-tech jobs.

"If we do not have trained workers in the state, we will not have businesses come to the state," she said.

Greitens' proposed $28.7 billion budget for fiscal 2019 would give Missouri's colleges and universities $68 million less than existing state aid and some $90 million less than originally budgeted for higher education in the current fiscal year.

During a recent visit to Jackson to tout his tax cuts plan, Greitens cited a study he said "found" the four-campus University of Missouri system could save $70 million "just from reducing administration."

Lichtenegger, however, said that number may be too high. In addition, the governor is painting all public colleges and universities in the state with a broad brush when it comes to administrative costs, she said.

Lichtenegger added that a four-campus university system is different from a single, regional campus when it comes to administrative costs.

Greitens told reporters on Monday that "we ... brought in experts from the outside, from PricewaterhouseCoopers" to study University of Missouri system spending.