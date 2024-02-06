Lawmakers upset with UMKC chancellor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Some Republican Missouri lawmakers are calling for the resignation of University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal over what they say was his inadequate response to the disruption of a conservative speaker's appearance last week.

Lawmakers also threatened to reduce the university's budget to "make a statement" about what they consider an increase in liberal intolerance on college campuses, The Kansas City Star reported.

University students on Thursday interrupted an anti-transgender speech by conservative Michael Knowles, a contributor to the Daily Wire website. As other students booed and began to walk out, one student rushed the stage and used a water gun to shoot a mix of lavender oil and other nontoxic substances toward Knowles, who wasn't injured.

The student, Gerard Dabu, was tackled by campus police and later charged with disturbing the peace, assault on law enforcement, property damage and resisting arrest. He was also suspended and banned from campus during the investigation.

Agrawal issued a statement the next day saying the students' treatment of Knowles "crossed a line." He said the school was committed to free speech and maintaining a safe environment for all points of view, "even extreme ones."

The chancellor also called Knowles "a speaker whose professed opinions do not align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion and our goal of providing a welcoming environment to all people, particularly to our LGBT community." Knowles denounced the chancellor's statement during an appearance later on Fox News.

Agrawal issued a second statement as lawmakers discussed the issue Monday night.

"My original statement may have given an indication that UMKC does not support freedom of expression for all. I apologize if I've given that impression, for that was not my intention," Agrawal wrote. "It is not the university's role to take sides, but to rise to the higher principle of promoting a respectful exchange of ideas for our students to form their own views and engage in critical thinking."