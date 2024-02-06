All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 20, 2019

Lawmakers to consider ending tax break for seniors who rent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri want to end a tax break for low-income senior citizens who live in rental housing. Republican Sen. Wayne Wallingford is sponsoring a measure to make the so-called "circuit breaker" tax credit only available to homeowners during the 2019 tax year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The proposal would save the state an estimated $52 million...

Associated Press
Wayne Wallingford
Wayne Wallingford

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri want to end a tax break for low-income senior citizens who live in rental housing.

Republican Sen. Wayne Wallingford is sponsoring a measure to make the so-called "circuit breaker" tax credit only available to homeowners during the 2019 tax year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The proposal would save the state an estimated $52 million.

Wallingford said Missouri can't afford the program under which an estimated 91,000 low-income seniors who rent qualify for an average credit of roughly $500.

Single renters are eligible for the tax credit if their income is at $27,500 or below, and married renters qualify with incomes at $29,500 or below.

"This, I believe, is a tax credit program that's been sorely in need of reform for some time," Republican Sen. Bob Onder said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lawmakers have discussed limiting the tax break program before. In 2017, legislators debated reducing the tax credit as a way to restore cuts to personal care services affecting several thousand disabled and elderly residents.

Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed said she's been fighting opposition to the tax credit for a decade. Nasheed plans to end the legislation through a filibuster.

"We have a lot of individuals on fixed incomes. We have used it in the past for renters, and I think we should continue to use it," Nasheed said. "Seniors are struggling every day."

Supporters of the tax credit say the payouts allow disabled and elderly residents to stay comfortably in their homes instead of paying for expensive nursing homes.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee could vote the measure to the Senate floor as early as next week.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy