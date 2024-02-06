Lawmakers to consider ending tax break for seniors who rent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri want to end a tax break for low-income senior citizens who live in rental housing.

Republican Sen. Wayne Wallingford is sponsoring a measure to make the so-called "circuit breaker" tax credit only available to homeowners during the 2019 tax year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The proposal would save the state an estimated $52 million.

Wallingford said Missouri can't afford the program under which an estimated 91,000 low-income seniors who rent qualify for an average credit of roughly $500.

Single renters are eligible for the tax credit if their income is at $27,500 or below, and married renters qualify with incomes at $29,500 or below.

"This, I believe, is a tax credit program that's been sorely in need of reform for some time," Republican Sen. Bob Onder said.