Three area state lawmakers provided a legislative update to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members Friday, June 2, following General Assembly adjournment in Jefferson City on May 12.
Participating were Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (District 27), Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau (District 147) and Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (District 148).
Voss, a freshman lawmaker, former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Procter & Gamble retiree, said Senate Bill 190, centered on tax relief for seniors, has generated considerable comment since final passage on May 8.
"We're hearing from many of our county officials on this legislation and have heard quite a bit of feedback," said Voss, who joined the House in January and who acknowledged Gov. Mike Parson has not yet signed the measure into law. "The bill would freeze property taxes on a primary residence for a person 65 years or older. A lot of seniors in parts of the state have been in their homes for decades, now on fixed incomes, who have seen their property value rise dramatically and associated taxes have gone up as well. The worry is that there are senior citizens unable to pay real estate taxes on houses they paid off a long time before."
Voss, in response to an audience member's question, acknowledged taxing authorities need guidance on how to implement the bill's provisions.
"(The bill) has some problems. We've heard a lot of details are not clear in the statute's language, and a lot of folks see the measure as problematic."
Voss also said Senate Bill 190 will enable Missouri to join 39 other states in exempting Social Security benefit payments from state income tax.
Both Thompson Rehder -- a businesswoman, published author and the most veteran legislator on stage at Century Casino Event Center -- and Burger -- a former Scott County commissioner and longtime employee of Buzzi Unicem -- lamented the legislature's inability to pass initiative petition reform this session.
A key GOP priority, Republicans have been attempting to raise the bar to amend the Missouri Constitution for years, arguing the current simple majority for amendment referenda is too easy, according to Associated Press reporting.
House Speaker Dean Plocher predicted May 12 the failure to raise amendment passage to 57% approval will mean an expected future initiative petition effort to allow Missouri abortions will be approved by voters.
Most in-state abortions, including in cases of rape and incest, have been outlawed since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022 by the U.S. Supreme Court.
"We have some of the strongest pro-life legislation in the nation here in Missouri, and that's fantastic," said Thompson Rehder.
"What we also have is one of the loosest initiative petition processes where groups can come in and spend a ton of money especially in Missouri's metropolitan areas to gather (petition) signatures to get measures such as abortion on the ballot. We missed an opportunity to strengthen that this session."
Burger noted "outside dollars can change how Missouri votes and acts, and we have to stop that."
Burger, who also serves as House assistant majority floor leader, said initiative petitions are responsible "for adding 57 pages to our 220-page Missouri Constitution."
First elected in 2020, Burger added once a referendum amendment is passed, "it's on there forever," pointing out by contrast the normal course of legislation allows for easier changes.
"Do we do everything right when we pass a law? No. But if make a mistake, we can come back and revise it and get it right," he said.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan said 18 new members have joined the chamber in the past month. He also said First Friday Coffee on July 7 will focus on quality of life in the region.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform by year-end.