Three area state lawmakers provided a legislative update to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members Friday, June 2, following General Assembly adjournment in Jefferson City on May 12.

Participating were Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (District 27), Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau (District 147) and Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (District 148).

Voss, a freshman lawmaker, former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Procter & Gamble retiree, said Senate Bill 190, centered on tax relief for seniors, has generated considerable comment since final passage on May 8.

"We're hearing from many of our county officials on this legislation and have heard quite a bit of feedback," said Voss, who joined the House in January and who acknowledged Gov. Mike Parson has not yet signed the measure into law. "The bill would freeze property taxes on a primary residence for a person 65 years or older. A lot of seniors in parts of the state have been in their homes for decades, now on fixed incomes, who have seen their property value rise dramatically and associated taxes have gone up as well. The worry is that there are senior citizens unable to pay real estate taxes on houses they paid off a long time before."

Voss, in response to an audience member's question, acknowledged taxing authorities need guidance on how to implement the bill's provisions.

Holly Thompson Rehder

"(The bill) has some problems. We've heard a lot of details are not clear in the statute's language, and a lot of folks see the measure as problematic."

Voss also said Senate Bill 190 will enable Missouri to join 39 other states in exempting Social Security benefit payments from state income tax.

Both Thompson Rehder -- a businesswoman, published author and the most veteran legislator on stage at Century Casino Event Center -- and Burger -- a former Scott County commissioner and longtime employee of Buzzi Unicem -- lamented the legislature's inability to pass initiative petition reform this session.

A key GOP priority, Republicans have been attempting to raise the bar to amend the Missouri Constitution for years, arguing the current simple majority for amendment referenda is too easy, according to Associated Press reporting.

House Speaker Dean Plocher predicted May 12 the failure to raise amendment passage to 57% approval will mean an expected future initiative petition effort to allow Missouri abortions will be approved by voters.