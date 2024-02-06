Lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remove the state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri Republican saw last year's debate over a proposed constitutional amendment that would have protected businesses that deny services to same-sex couples bring lawmakers to tears and grind legislative work to a halt.

His potential solution: Take state government out of marriage completely.

"You can stop spending so much emotional energy on the issue, and we can move on to other things," state Rep. T.J. Berry said, adding, "I'm treating everybody the exact same way and leaving space for people to believe what they believe outside of government."

His bill, filed ahead of the 2017 legislative session, would make Missouri the first state to recognize only domestic unions for heterosexual and gay couples, treating legal partnerships equally and leaving marriages to be done by pastors and other religious leaders.

But such peace could be elusive for several reasons.

Some argue leaving marriage to religious leaders is a way to constitutionally refuse to perform ceremonies for same-sex couples.

Plus, there are potential logistical issues with stripping references to marriage in hundreds of state statutes, and the federal government recognizes only marriages for benefits.

Berry's idea has been met by skepticism from pretty much all sides of the gay-marriage issue.

Other states, including Alabama, Indiana and Michigan, failed to pass similar bills to limit the government's role in marriage, and Oklahoma representatives passed a bill that didn't make it out of the Senate.

The Missouri bill's chances are unclear, although Republican House Majority Floor Leader Mike Cierpiot, who lives 30 minutes south of Kansas City in Lee's Summit, said the issue needs to be discussed due to impassioned arguments among LGBT-rights groups and religious organizations that have continued in the wake of the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

The bill is backed by states'-rights group Tenth Amendment Center, whose spokesman Mike Maharrey called it a "great compromise" and referred to county clerks in other states, such as Kentucky, who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

"It removes that type of battle of conscience," he said.