All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 14, 2017

Lawmakers seek historic site designation for Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Members of Missouri's congressional delegation are renewing efforts to designate the Mississippi River town of Ste. Genevieve as a national historic site. Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Republican Rep. Jason Smith on Monday introduced legislation to establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historic Site and designate it as part of the National Park Service...

Associated Press

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Members of Missouri's congressional delegation are renewing efforts to designate the Mississippi River town of Ste. Genevieve as a national historic site.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Republican Rep. Jason Smith on Monday introduced legislation to establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historic Site and designate it as part of the National Park Service.

Ste. Genevieve was settled by the French in the early 1700s and is Missouri's oldest town.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The lawmakers introduced similar legislation last year. Congressional approval could mean federal funds for cultural programs and building preservation. Local officials also hope National Parks Service designation will help draw more visitors to the town of 4,500 residents, about 60 miles north of Cape Girardeau.

Pertinent address:

Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy