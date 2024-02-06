Lawmakers seek historic site designation for Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. -- Members of Missouri's congressional delegation are renewing efforts to designate the Mississippi River town of Ste. Genevieve as a national historic site.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Republican Rep. Jason Smith on Monday introduced legislation to establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historic Site and designate it as part of the National Park Service.

Ste. Genevieve was settled by the French in the early 1700s and is Missouri's oldest town.