JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill to cut the individual income tax rate from its current 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent for most residents, a big win for Republicans in the final hours of the 2018 annual session.

The top income tax rate would drop .4 percent starting in January, if the measure is made law. Individuals would gradually see the rate drop to 5.1 percent over time, if the state meets revenue targets.

To offset the loss in revenue, lawmakers proposed reducing a federal income tax deduction. Earlier estimates of the bill would put its cost at $5.8 million if fully implemented in fiscal year 2023, but that doesn't cover some changes made in the Senate.

House lawmakers voted 101-40 in favor of the bill, which passed the Senate 24-9 on Tuesday. Today is the deadline to pass legislation.

Still pending is a proposal to cut the corporate income tax rate from its current 6.25 percent to 3.9 percent. To balance out the loss in revenue, the proposal would change how some multistate corporations can calculate their taxable income.

House lawmakers scaled down the proposal earlier Thursday after House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said the Department of Revenue made a $60 million mistake in its earlier calculations.

Democratic Rep. Kip Kendrick, of Columbia, said the Revenue Department discovered the error but didn't properly disclose that to the Legislature. He called that "gross negligence" by the agency.

"People should lose their job over this," Kendrick said.