Lawmakers pass tax breaks for Mo. seniors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's senior homeowners would be spared from rate hikes on property taxes under a bill passed by state lawmakers Monday.

If signed by Gov. Mike Parson, it would be up to counties to approve the property tax breaks. The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people age 65 and older.

"Our seniors need that safety to know that when they're paying into that system they should be able to get it on the back end and enjoy a secure retirement," Republican House Speaker Dean Plocher said in a rare speech on the floor.