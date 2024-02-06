Lawmakers mull early start dates for school districts

Two area lawmakers cast opposing votes on a Missouri House bill that would bar school districts from starting the school year more than 10 calendar days before Labor Day.
The House agriculture policy committee passed the measure on a 15-to-10 vote last week, with state Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Gordonville, voting for it and state Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, Missouri, opposing it.
If enacted, the new regulation would begin with the 2020-2021 school year.
Francis, who had a 33-year career as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in various school districts, said he favors current state law allowing school boards to determine the best start date for their districts.
“I don’t think the state should be setting the school calendar,” Francis said.
Hovis, a newly elected state representative in Cape Girardeau County, said he understands the argument for local control, but also sees the concerns of agriculture and tourism industries that don’t want an earlier start date for schools.
He said he voted to pass the measure out of committee so it could receive more debate before the full House.
“I wanted to get more feedback,” he said.
“I may ultimately vote no,” he added.
According to the Missouri House website, proponents argue as school start dates have become earlier, students who participate in fall sports and agriculture education have had to choose between the two activities.
Proponents also contend it has hurt the tourism industry. Once school starts, attendance declines at tourism-related sites and amusement parks such as Silver Dollar City lose many of their high-school-age seasonal employees, Francis said proponents told the committee.
Besides Silver Dollar City, those backing the measure include Missouri Federation of Animal Owners, Missouri Hotel & Lodging Association, Big Surf Waterpark, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds, and Missouri Canoe & Floaters Association.
Representatives for the Missouri State Teachers Association, Missouri National Education Association, School Administrators Coalition and the Missouri School Boards’ Association testified against the legislation.
Both Francis, vice chairman of the agriculture policy committee, and state Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, who has long championed education issues, said this is not a new issue. Similar bills have been introduced in past years with no success.
Swan does not serve on the committee, but, like Francis, opposes the measure.
Francis said he views the debate as one between “dollar signs” and what is “best for education.”
Proponents of the bill have argued the earlier start dates make it difficult for students to show their animals at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.
But locally, students look to show their animals at the SEMO District Fair and other regional competitions, Francis said.
“Not everyone goes to the state fair,” he said. “It is not the only fair in the land.”
Swan and Francis said August start dates for school districts offer several benefits: high school students can take final exams before the Christmas break, more easily take dual-enrollment classes for college credits and participate in sports.
Francis said the earlier starts allow districts to incorporate professional development days for staff.
“That also keeps your calendar full,” he said.
Schools used to begin classes later, in part because the August heat made it difficult for students to learn in buildings that did not have air-conditioning, Francis said.
Today, schools are air-conditioned, making later start dates unnecessary, he said.
Francis and Swan said area school officials have consistently opposed legislation restricting the starting date for classes.
Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said “it just doesn’t make educational sense” to start school in September and force high school students to come back after Christmas break to take their final exams.
Glass said the Cape Girardeau School Board annually holds a public hearing before approving the next year’s school calendar.
The superintendent said he can’t recall anyone ever opposing the school start date.
Cape Girardeau public schools began this school year Aug. 16.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.