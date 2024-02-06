Lawmakers mull early start dates for school districts

Two area lawmakers cast opposing votes on a Missouri House bill that would bar school districts from starting the school year more than 10 calendar days before Labor Day.

Barry Hovis

The House agriculture policy committee passed the measure on a 15-to-10 vote last week, with state Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Gordonville, voting for it and state Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, Missouri, opposing it.

If enacted, the new regulation would begin with the 2020-2021 school year.

Francis, who had a 33-year career as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in various school districts, said he favors current state law allowing school boards to determine the best start date for their districts.

Rick Francis

“I don’t think the state should be setting the school calendar,” Francis said.

Hovis, a newly elected state representative in Cape Girardeau County, said he understands the argument for local control, but also sees the concerns of agriculture and tourism industries that don’t want an earlier start date for schools.

He said he voted to pass the measure out of committee so it could receive more debate before the full House.

“I wanted to get more feedback,” he said.

“I may ultimately vote no,” he added.

According to the Missouri House website, proponents argue as school start dates have become earlier, students who participate in fall sports and agriculture education have had to choose between the two activities.

Proponents also contend it has hurt the tourism industry. Once school starts, attendance declines at tourism-related sites and amusement parks such as Silver Dollar City lose many of their high-school-age seasonal employees, Francis said proponents told the committee.

Besides Silver Dollar City, those backing the measure include Missouri Federation of Animal Owners, Missouri Hotel & Lodging Association, Big Surf Waterpark, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds, and Missouri Canoe & Floaters Association.

Representatives for the Missouri State Teachers Association, Missouri National Education Association, School Administrators Coalition and the Missouri School Boards’ Association testified against the legislation.

Both Francis, vice chairman of the agriculture policy committee, and state Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, who has long championed education issues, said this is not a new issue. Similar bills have been introduced in past years with no success.