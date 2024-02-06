Lawmakers give Greitens a few wins in spite of investigation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers passed several items on Gov. Eric Greitens' list of priorities this year, even as legislative leaders called for his resignation and prepared for a special session to consider impeaching him.

But top lawmakers said they didn't pay much attention to Greitens' agenda and chalked up any legislative victories for the governor to shared priorities between the Republican-led Legislature and the Republican governor.

"The budget and the legislation passed and discussed was the Senate and the House's legislation and budget," Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said. "We knew what we had to do, we knew there (were) distractions and we worked through it."

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden called it a "very successful year" and said the administration has been "cruising" through a list of specific policy goals outlined at the start of the governor's first term in office last year. When asked about lawmakers' chilly take on the passage of the governor's agenda items, he said the two branches were able to work together productively at times throughout the session.

"Our main goal every single day is just to get good things done, and where those goals align, we're really glad to be able to work with them," Briden said.

Lawmakers within minutes of the mid-May annual session's end reconvened for a special session to consider trying to impeach Greitens, who faces trouble on multiple fronts.

While a St. Louis prosecutor earlier this month dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy case against him related to a 2015 extramarital affair, the case has been referred to a special prosecutor for reconsideration. The grand jury indictment dealt with allegations Greitens took an at least partially nude photograph of the woman he was having an affair with and threatened to release it if she spoke about their encounter.