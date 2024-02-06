Lawmakers convene, pledge good schools, jobs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri General Assembly began its historic 100th edition Wednesday with a new slate of leaders who touted an agenda focused on promoting good schools and good jobs.

Republicans in charge of the Capitol also encouraged a more peaceable assembly, a year after a gubernatorial scandal and a chain-reaction of resignations resulted in widespread upheaval among those guiding the state.

This year, one of the most contentious proposals could be a GOP-led attempt to undo parts of a new voter-approved constitutional amendment changing the way legislative districts will be drawn after the 2020 Census. The measure could increase Democrats' chances of winning seats, which hasn't set well with majority-party Republicans.

About one-third of the lawmakers are new for the 2019 session, replacing incumbents who either could not run again because of term limits or chose not to do so. But the partisan composition of the House and Senate remains virtually unchanged after November's elections.

Senate Republicans hold a 24-10 majority over Democrats. House Republicans hold a 115-47 majority over Democrats with one vacancy. Republican Scott Fitzpatrick is to be sworn in as state treasurer Monday instead of serving the legislative term to which he won re-election.

On a largely ceremonial first day, new lawmakers took the oath of office and then elected Republican Rep. Elijah Haahr as House speaker and Republican Sen. Dave Schatz as Senate president pro tem. Both replaced leaders who were prohibited by term limits from continuing to serve in the Legislature.

Haahr promised lawmakers "will create bold solutions for the challenges" facing Missourians, including those trapped in opioid addictions or what he described as "a broken criminal justice system.

He said lawmakers would fully fund public schools for the third consecutive year and laid out a goal of ensuring every child "gets a world-class education." Haahr later told reporters he didn't have specifics yet on how to accomplish that, but he added: "education is an area we will probably spend a lot of time on this year."

Schatz said lawmakers also must work to "reduce the burden of government" by promoting reforms to taxes, regulations and lawsuit procedures.