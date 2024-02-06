Lawmakers consider stronger penalties for protestors blocking highways

Intentionally impeding traffic would be a Class B misdemeanor on first offense and a Class A misdemeanor on second offense under current state law.

The bill is in response to requests of those concerned highway blockage by protesters would restrict access to medical services in cases of emergencies, according to Riddle.

Opponents of the bill have questioned its impact on First Amendment rights and said the current law is enough punishment. Protesters blocking highways are often arrested for trespassing or disobeying orders as well, said Sara Baker, policy director of Missouri's American Civil Liberties Union.

"We are very concerned about the large fine and the mandatory jail time that this invokes," Baker said. "We think that this is targeting a selective form of protest, and it might not be content-neutral."