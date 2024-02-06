The Missouri Legislature is looking at setting minimum training standards for coroners following allegations that the Cape Girardeau County coroner stole money at death scenes and botched numerous death investigations.

Wavis Jordan, elected coroner of Cape Girardeau County in 2020, is scheduled to be in court Friday, March 8, for arraignment on a misdemeanor stealing charge and three felony counts of making false statements on death certificates. A separate court case, a Quo Warranto proceeding to remove him filed by state Attorney General Andrew Bailey, is also pending.

Jordan is suspended from his duties but is still receiving his salary.

A half-dozen witnesses Tuesday, March 5, told personal horror stories of their interactions with Jordan, during a hearing of the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee. They spoke in favor of a bill sponsored by state Rep. John Voss requiring all coroners be trained as emergency medical technicians and pass a course on death investigations.

“Missouri families are still being let down by a lack of standards of technical qualification for the county coroner,” said Voss, a Republican from Cape Girardeau. “This has been going on for decades and it is time for us to step up and provide leadership for this injustice.”

The stories told Tuesday ranged from examples of simple incompetence to possibly life-threatening mistakes.

One was from Dana Mueller, who lost her sister, Susan Westrich, in July 2021. After being told a toxicology screening would be done to help determine the cause of her death, Mueller says she called Jordan two days later to follow up.

Jordan told her he didn’t order the toxicology tests.

“I must have gotten things mixed up. I didn’t do it. Sorry,” is the answer she received, Mueller told the committee.

“By then, my sister had already been cremated so it was too late,” she said.

The stories from other family members of people who died repeated several of the points made by Mueller – that Jordan was unprofessional in their presence, refused to order tests essential to determining a true cause of death and listed the cause of death as a heart condition.

Stephen Swoboda said that after he found the body of his younger brother, Jordan came to the scene to investigate. After he left, Swoboda said, he found a bottle of sodium azide, a rapidly acting poison used to inflate automobile airbags via an electric charge that causes an explosion and converts it to nitrogen gas.

It can explode upon contact with water.

Just the possibility that his brother ingested sodium azide in a suicide disrupted his funeral services, Swoboda said.

“When the funeral home found out what it was they would not embalm him,” he said.

The body wasn’t present at the church service and it was taken directly from the funeral home to the cemetery, he said.

“They flat told us that he might blow up while we’re carrying him to the grave,” Swoboda said.

Jordan, a Republican, worked as a school security guard, hearse driver and funeral florist but had no prior training or experience handling the dead prior to his election. He won a three-way primary in 2020 with 39% of the vote and faced no general election opponent.

In late 2021, an investigation by Documenting COVID-19, the USA TODAY Network and The Independent showed a large number of unexpected deaths in Cape Girardeau County. In fact, Jordan hadn’t pronounced a single person dead of COVID-19 in 2021.