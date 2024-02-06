All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 13, 2021

Lawmakers ask for special session on Mo. election laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A small group of Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday asked fellow Republican Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session on state election laws. Seven Republicans on the House's elections committee wrote in a letter to Parson they're worried election law priorities won't pass by lawmakers' Friday deadline...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A small group of Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday asked fellow Republican Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session on state election laws.

Seven Republicans on the House's elections committee wrote in a letter to Parson they're worried election law priorities won't pass by lawmakers' Friday deadline.

Republican Rep. Dan Shaul, the elections committee chairman, said legislation to require voters to show photo identification at the polls should pass.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He also said lawmakers need to change the rules for putting policy proposals on the ballot.

"Unfortunately, these important issues are being held up in the Senate," Shaul wrote to Parson. "On behalf of our constituents across the state of Missouri, my colleagues and I ask you to call a special session upon adjournment of our current legislative session to address election priorities."

A spokeswoman for Parson did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy