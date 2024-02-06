Lawmakers ask for special session on Mo. election laws

He also said lawmakers need to change the rules for putting policy proposals on the ballot.

"Unfortunately, these important issues are being held up in the Senate," Shaul wrote to Parson. "On behalf of our constituents across the state of Missouri, my colleagues and I ask you to call a special session upon adjournment of our current legislative session to address election priorities."

A spokeswoman for Parson did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday.