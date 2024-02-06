Lawmaker to host voter-ID seminar in Jackson

Missouri’s new voter-identification law goes into effect today, and on June 7, state Rep. Donna Lichtenegger will visit Jackson to hold an informational meeting as part of the ShowIt2Vote educational campaign.
The Jackson Senior Center at 2690 Traveler’s Way in Jackson will host the event from 4 to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ShowIt2Vote.com or call (866) 868-3245.
Pertinent address:
2690 Traveler’s Way, Jackson, Mo.
