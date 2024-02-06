All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 12, 2019
Lawmaker: Roman goddess statue shouldn't return to Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker has asked Gov. Mike Parson to prevent the state from reinstalling a statue of a Roman goddess on the dome of the state Capitol, saying a statue of Jesus could be disputed so a pagan idol should not be allowed...
Associated Press
A statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, is lowered from the top of the Missouri Capitol on Nov. 15, 2018, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
A statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, is lowered from the top of the Missouri Capitol on Nov. 15, 2018, in Jefferson City, Missouri.Jack Suntrup ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker has asked Gov. Mike Parson to prevent the state from reinstalling a statue of a Roman goddess on the dome of the state Capitol, saying a statue of Jesus could be disputed so a pagan idol should not be allowed.

Rep. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican, told Parson in a letter sent Monday the statue of the Roman goddess of agriculture, Ceres, represents a "false god."

Moon wrote that because he and Parson are Christians, "We serve a mighty God and we have need for no other god(s)."

"If we chose to erect a statue of Jesus on, or in, some state property, there would likely be an outcry from those who disagree with our choice. Those who would oppose the statue of Jesus are the same who would argue in support of placing a false god on our Capitol's dome. Should we not stand firm in our beliefs as well by refusing to honor a pagan god?" Moon wrote.

The governor's spokeswoman said Wednesday he would not respond to Moon's request "at this time."

The statue, which shows Ceres holding a bundle of grain, was originally installed on the Capitol dome in 1924 and taken down in November last year for renovation. It is scheduled to be returned to the Capitol on Monday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 10-foot, 4-inch statue was returned to Jefferson City last week and Parson praised the statue's renovation during an unveiling ceremony, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"She's all dressed up, she's pretty to go back up on top of our state Capitol and represent all of us," he said.

Dana Rademan Miller, the clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives and a member of the commission overseeing the Capitol, said the commission's main responsibility is to preserve the Capitol's original design as much as possible.

"Ceres is a symbol representing our state's strong agricultural economy and the majority of individuals I've spoken to are excited about the restoration and her return to the Capitol," Miller said.

Ceres' restoration is part of a $50 million project to renovate the Capitol's exterior, which is expected to be completed early next year.

Moon, who is running for a state Senate seat, drew attention in 2017 when he beheaded and gutted a chicken on Facebook to announce legislation banning abortion in Missouri.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy