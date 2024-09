Lawmaker: Roman goddess statue shouldn't return to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker has asked Gov. Mike Parson to prevent the state from reinstalling a statue of a Roman goddess on the dome of the state Capitol, saying a statue of Jesus could be disputed so a pagan idol should not be allowed.

Rep. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican, told Parson in a letter sent Monday the statue of the Roman goddess of agriculture, Ceres, represents a "false god."

Moon wrote that because he and Parson are Christians, "We serve a mighty God and we have need for no other god(s)."

"If we chose to erect a statue of Jesus on, or in, some state property, there would likely be an outcry from those who disagree with our choice. Those who would oppose the statue of Jesus are the same who would argue in support of placing a false god on our Capitol's dome. Should we not stand firm in our beliefs as well by refusing to honor a pagan god?" Moon wrote.

The governor's spokeswoman said Wednesday he would not respond to Moon's request "at this time."

The statue, which shows Ceres holding a bundle of grain, was originally installed on the Capitol dome in 1924 and taken down in November last year for renovation. It is scheduled to be returned to the Capitol on Monday.