Lawmaker review of Greitens over, ethics complaint remains

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- While work by Missouri House lawmakers to investigate Eric Greitens officially came to an end Monday when the investigatory committee issued its final report, its leader said he's still hopeful the former scandal-ridden governor will be held accountable for alleged campaign finance violations.

Republican Rep. Jay Barnes said in a statement the committee he headed lost the authority to continue its investigation into numerous claims of personal and political misconduct levied against Greitens when the Republican resigned in the face of possible impeachment in June.

"However, the Missouri Ethics Commission has the power to investigate and act," Barnes said. "I remain hopeful the commission will take appropriate action to enforce Missouri's campaign finance laws against Eric Greitens and those with whom he conspired to evade reporting requirements and voter-enacted campaign finance limits."

Barnes in July filed an ethics complaint against Greitens' gubernatorial campaign and a not-for-profit that promoted his agenda.

Among the allegations, the complaint said several of Greitens' campaign staff members established the not-for-profit called A New Missouri specifically to skirt new donation limits while essentially functioning as an unofficial arm of Greitens' operation.

The not-for-profit has faced criticism because it's able to accept unlimited campaign donations without disclosing its donors.