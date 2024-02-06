Lawmaker ends protest, sorry for overalls 'ruckus'

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Republican Missouri state senator punished for wearing overalls ended his protest Wednesday, apologized and was reappointed to his committee assignments.

"It was never my intention to come in wearing bib overalls and cause such a ruckus," Sen. Mike Moon said Wednesday. "If I've offended you, I apologize to you."

Moon, a candidate for U.S. Congress who once videotaped himself gutting a chicken to make a political point, wore denim overalls paired with a jacket and tie on the Senate floor earlier this month.

In a letter to the Senate Republican leader, Moon said he wore the overalls to protect his clothing while making pancakes, waffles and eggs for a Capitol breakfast his office sponsored.

Moon on Wednesday said he kept the overalls on after getting compliments during a committee hearing.