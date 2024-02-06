Many of us have had a mistake called to our attention and we promise to rectify the situation.

Rep. Dave Griffith

Sometimes those corrections don't get made, though.

GOP state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City left out Cape Girardeau County in a bill last year designating virtually all of Southeast Missouri as the "Stars and Stripes Historic Region."

Despite the omission, House Bill 1562 passed the lower chamber April 6 by a 138-0 vote, but the legislation failed to win approval in the Senate.

At the time, Griffith, of House District 60, vowed to "fix" the bill.

Griffith has reintroduced the same legislation in the current General Assembly with House Bill 130 due for a hearing before the House Veterans Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 24.