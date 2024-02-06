All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 24, 2023

Lawmaker again does not include Cape Girardeau County in 'historic region' bill

Many of us have had a mistake called to our attention and we promise to rectify the situation. Sometimes those corrections don't get made, though. GOP state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City left out Cape Girardeau County in a bill last year designating virtually all of Southeast Missouri as the "Stars and Stripes Historic Region."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Stars and Stripes Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri. A bill filed in the Missouri House designating nearly all of Southeast Missouri as "Stars and Stripes Historic Region" has failed to include Cape Girardeau County for the second consecutive legislative session.
The Stars and Stripes Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri. A bill filed in the Missouri House designating nearly all of Southeast Missouri as "Stars and Stripes Historic Region" has failed to include Cape Girardeau County for the second consecutive legislative session.Submitted

Many of us have had a mistake called to our attention and we promise to rectify the situation.

Wysiwyg image
Rep. Dave Griffith
Wysiwyg image
Rep. Dave Griffith

Sometimes those corrections don't get made, though.

GOP state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City left out Cape Girardeau County in a bill last year designating virtually all of Southeast Missouri as the "Stars and Stripes Historic Region."

Despite the omission, House Bill 1562 passed the lower chamber April 6 by a 138-0 vote, but the legislation failed to win approval in the Senate.

At the time, Griffith, of House District 60, vowed to "fix" the bill.

Griffith has reintroduced the same legislation in the current General Assembly with House Bill 130 due for a hearing before the House Veterans Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Once again, Cape Girardeau County has been left out.

"That was an omission that needs to be corrected, and we will [fix] that in committee. Thank you for the heads up," wrote Griffith in an email to the Southeast Missourian on Monday.

"I'm assuming it was a simple oversight," Rep. John Voss, whose District 147 comprises the city of Cape Girardeau, wrote in a text.

Of note

Griffith's new bill specifically lists 25 counties: St. Louis, Jefferson, Franklin, Crawford, Dent, Shannon, Oregon, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, St. Francois, Madison, Iron, Perry, Wayne, Reynolds, Bollinger, Scott, Mississippi, Stoddard, Ripley, Butler, Carter, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Dunklin.

The National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library is in Bloomfield, Missouri, in Stoddard County.

A year ago, among the House members voting "present" on Griffith's original bill was Democratic Rep. Kevin Windham Jr. of St. Louis County (Dist. 85), who is also a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.

Cape Girardeau County's omission is especially noteworthy since the county is often referred to as the "hub" of Southeast Missouri.

Assuming the otherwise non-controversial bill passes both legislative chambers in the 102nd General Assembly, Missouri Department of Transportation officials "may place suitable markings and informational signs in the designated areas. Costs for such designation shall be paid by private donation."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy