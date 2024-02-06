Lawless cold case murder to get look from state agencies

A Scott County prosecutor said this week three law enforcement entities are providing new focus on a cold case murder.

Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch released a statement Monday saying she has enlisted help from state agencies in the 1992 murder of Angela Mischelle Lawless, who was found shot to death in her vehicle near Interstate 55 at the Benton, Missouri, exit. The Southeast Missouri State University nursing student had been shot three times and had suffered a blow to the head.

Oesch said she is seeking assistance in three ways:

Missouri State Highway Patrol Violent Crime Support Unit will help organize and digitize investigation files.

"This will be a huge step for investigators in being able to click through electronically and find each file containing a witness name or locating all of the evidence that was originally seized," Oesch said.