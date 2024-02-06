All sections
May 11, 2017

Law firm: Contamination at additional homes near landfill

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A law firm said radioactive material has been found at additional homes near a contaminated St. Louis County landfill.

A Bridgeton, Missouri, couple filed suit last year over contamination in their home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the law firm handling their case said Monday samples from four more homes also show contamination.

The Environmental Protection Agency conducted its own test of two homes in December. Results are pending, but the EPA said in a statement preliminary results indicate no cause for concern.

A bill sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal seeks a program to buyout homes in the Bridgeton area determined to be contaminated. The measure must pass before Friday, the end of the 2017 legislative session.

