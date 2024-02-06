All sections
NewsJune 8, 2023
Law Enforcement Week — Matt Tisher: Cape Girardeau officer enjoys hunt for fugitives
Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Matt Tisher enjoys his work, especially one type of law enforcement activity. "I enjoy hunting warrants, fugitive apprehension," he said. "There is something fun about it. It's kind of like a cat-and-mouse game."...
Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Matt Tisher checks reports in his police vehicle Wednesday, June 7, in Cape Girardeau. Tisher said his favorite law enforcement activity is searching for fugitives, noting he likes the "cat-and-mouse" aspect of such chases.
Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Matt Tisher checks reports in his police vehicle Wednesday, June 7, in Cape Girardeau. Tisher said his favorite law enforcement activity is searching for fugitives, noting he likes the "cat-and-mouse" aspect of such chases.Rick Fahr

Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Matt Tisher enjoys his work, especially one type of law enforcement activity.

"I enjoy hunting warrants, fugitive apprehension," he said. "There is something fun about it. It's kind of like a cat-and-mouse game."

Tisher, a Perryville, Missouri, native and seven-year veteran of the force, said putting together bits of information to locate a suspect is a challenge but also a rewarding experience as part of the serious business of enforcing the law. Pointing to a recent incident in which a suspect fled in a vehicle and officers located him again shortly afterward, Tisher said communication among the officers is key.

"The initial officer may not have sight anymore, or eyes on them anymore, but being able to have the wherewithal to give a good description of the person, the clothes they are wearing, the direction they are going. If you know something else about them, being able to use that prior knowledge and passing that on, because other people might not know the places they might be heading to," he explained.

Joining the force

Tisher said he hadn't envisioned law enforcement as a career but joined the department as a jailer. After two years, officials approached him about going through the law enforcement academy at Southeast Missouri State University. He became the first candidate in the city's sponsorship program, which paid tuition for the academy, as well as a stipend. He said he enjoyed the five-month program.

"I was learning a lot of stuff that I didn't know, digging more into the statutes and the Missouri Constitution," he noted. "The hardest part was that you literally had a test every week, a written test."

Once he became a patrolman, Tisher recognized how important it is for members of the community to trust their police force.

"We are trying to always maintain the trust in the community. Just with society and things that have gone on throughout the country, it's maintaining a level of trust in the local community, which we do have. We have pretty good rapport with the community. The community supports us, and we know that," he said. "Having folks help law enforcement, we can't do what we need to do without cooperation."

One of the ways Tisher said he tries to strengthen those ties is to interact as much as possible.

"Anytime you go out in the community and somebody recognizes you or remembers you from something you said or something they saw you do your work — they could have just been a bystander, and it could have been a big scene, but you are just trying to keep things light," he explained. "Something that might be serious but I may not be involved with the investigation directly, just talking with the public. I'm a person just like everybody else."

But there are difficult days, the patrolman acknowledged.

"It's a good day whenever you have good leads and you are able to come up with suspects. The flip side is, you take it a little personal when someone gets away with something, especially something big."

Local News
