"I was learning a lot of stuff that I didn't know, digging more into the statutes and the Missouri Constitution," he noted. "The hardest part was that you literally had a test every week, a written test."

Once he became a patrolman, Tisher recognized how important it is for members of the community to trust their police force.

"We are trying to always maintain the trust in the community. Just with society and things that have gone on throughout the country, it's maintaining a level of trust in the local community, which we do have. We have pretty good rapport with the community. The community supports us, and we know that," he said. "Having folks help law enforcement, we can't do what we need to do without cooperation."

One of the ways Tisher said he tries to strengthen those ties is to interact as much as possible.

"Anytime you go out in the community and somebody recognizes you or remembers you from something you said or something they saw you do your work — they could have just been a bystander, and it could have been a big scene, but you are just trying to keep things light," he explained. "Something that might be serious but I may not be involved with the investigation directly, just talking with the public. I'm a person just like everybody else."

But there are difficult days, the patrolman acknowledged.

"It's a good day whenever you have good leads and you are able to come up with suspects. The flip side is, you take it a little personal when someone gets away with something, especially something big."