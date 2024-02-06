The first time James Lyerla interacted with law enforcement was when he was 8 years old. He was playing in the street with other kids when the officer came up, introduced himself and gave them baseball cards. This interaction had stayed in the back of his mind for many years.

Lyerla is now the Chaffee, Missouri, school district school resource officer (SRO). He has been with Chaffee Police Department for about eight years and an SRO for two of these years. In the 23 weeks of police academy, Lyerla decided in the back of his mind that his specialization or niche would be as an officer in a school district.

Lyerla said his favorite thing about his job is that the students get to know who he is and that he can be a positive role model for them.

During his time at both the elementary and high school buildings, he has been asked two questions more often than any others.

"Have you ever shot anyone?"

"Can you Tase me?"

He had one student as soon as the SRO program started two years ago who immediately started asking to be shocked with the non-lethal device.

"One of the kids that just graduated this past year started asking me last year, 'Can you Tase me?' So I told him on the day he graduated, I'd hit him with the Tasers. I didn't. But you know, it was our running joke," Lyerla said.

Lyerla said that if he had to choose a favorite day so far from working as an SRO it would be the elementary play day from this past year. He was able to be in the dunking booth for the youngsters, saying the experience was "a blast".

He also enjoys being the DARE instructor for students in the fifth grade, saying that he is able to tell his own personal story in the program and, hopefully, give the students a positive message for their future.

When he is not at the school, he is still involved with the community, such as having up to three students ride with him in parades to throw out candy from the police vehicle.