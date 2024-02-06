Members of the Charleston and Sikeston departments of public safety said getting gun violence offenders in a federal court, rather than a state level court, would help get the offenders behind bars for years rather than months. This would prevent the community and, specifically the youth of the area, from being exposed to gun violence.

The willingness of the community to speak to law enforcement officers was also discussed. The prospect of a steering committee, made up of individuals from the area, that could bridge the gap between police and individuals from the community was brought up by multiple city officials, including Leon Gillespie, CEO and director of Fresh Start Improvement Center, which serves to "give underserved individuals a chance for a better life."

"Steering committees of people from a community that have a great deal of respect can serve as ambassadors between the committee and the community," he said. "I feel like we have to retrain people's mindsets from not telling what happened to a mindset of, 'What if this was your family member?'"

How to steer Mississippi County's young people away from witnessing gun violence or being introduced to gang activity was also brought up.

"We need to start at 7, 8, 9 or 10 years old to give these children positive male role models," Gillespie said. "We're going to see a change in seven, eight or nine years, which is more long term, but the thing is it is going to happen because now we can get children steered in the right direction at a younger age and the older ones, we just have to get them off the streets. We have people at the table from the community, working with law enforcement, but this has to be a long-term thing. Short term, it's not that."

Other topics brought up included funding for body cameras for law enforcement officers in Mississippi County, security cameras and an increase in police presence in areas where criminal activity is known, such as "trap houses" in the area where drugs are sold.

Smith ended the meeting by restating his stance on maintaining police funding and the importance of prosecuting gun-violence offenders.

"If you know anything about my record, you know where I stand about funding the police and protecting law enforcement," Smith said. "I don't care what color of skin you are, if you are part of a crime in our congressional district, you need to be prosecuted. What came out of this meeting more than anything is relationships matter. People need to communicate."