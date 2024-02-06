Jackson assistant police chief Scott Eakers, who started as a patrolman in the county seat town before turn of the century, will turn in his shield later this summer.
"I'm retiring Aug. 1 on my 55th birthday," said Eakers, who said he "fell in love" with being a policeman. "I've gotten to do everything I wanted to do. I've worked everything from traffic tickets to DWIs to homicides. Child deaths are the worst ones."
Eakers began his law enforcement career in Cape Girardeau as a nuisance abatement/animal control officer for more than six years.
"I wrote a lot of citations," he recalled.
Seeking a greater challenge and enthralled with law enforcement, Eakers, who had an uncle who worked for Cape Girardeau Police Department and who later worked for Southeast Missouri State University, decided to enter SEMO Law Enforcement Academy.
After 1998 graduation, he was hired in short order as a patrol officer for Jackson Police Department.
The veteran policeman has risen through the ranks at Jackson over the past two decades to become second in command to chief James Humphreys.
Spending eight years in the detective division, Eakers worked the high-profile Jacque Sue Waller murder investigation.
"I handled all the evidence for the case," he said.
Waller's body was discovered in May 2013, two years after she went missing, in Alexander County, Illinois.
Waller's estranged husband, James Clay Waller II, was later convicted and sentenced in 2017 to 35 years in prison.
"The case was kind of personal because I had worked with Clay when he was a deputy sheriff for Cape County," Eakers said.
Eakers said a highlight of his tenure with Jackson police was the department's move into its $6.5 million headquarters at 202 W. Jackson Blvd. in 2020.
"(The station) was one of the first design build projects in the city, and several of us worked with chief Humphreys as regards building layout, furniture and contents. It was good to have a hand in it," he said.
Eakers is full of praise for his soon-to-be ex-boss in the department.
"I probably wouldn't work for anybody else (than Chief Humphreys). We've grown to be good friends. I've always worked hard for him, and he's always been fair," he said.
Jackson's designation as an accredited agency through CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) is a point of pride for Eakers.
"We've always had dash cams, and we've had body cameras since 2014. In this department, we've always looked for leaders and we invested in them," he said.
Eakers has seen change in his 23 years with Jackson police.
"When I started here, we had 14 sworn officers; now we have 32. Back then, we didn't have a school resource officer program. Today we have six SROs. We've always had a K-9 and a nuisance officer," he said.
Eakers isn't sure what the future will hold after he hangs up his uniform for the last time.
"I don't have to retire, but I feel it's just a good time to get out for me. I've got grandkids who are active in sports, and I'd like to watch them. I also like to do things at home like gardening," he said.
Eakers' advice for anyone considering following his footsteps is straightforward.
"If you're going to be a police officer, do it the long haul and for the right reasons. Don't get into this work because you want to carry a gun and have authority over people. It's not about the authority. It's about solving crimes and doing right by people. If you do the job right, it's taxing because you take the responsibility to heart."
