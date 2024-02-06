Jackson assistant police chief Scott Eakers, who started as a patrolman in the county seat town before turn of the century, will turn in his shield later this summer.

"I'm retiring Aug. 1 on my 55th birthday," said Eakers, who said he "fell in love" with being a policeman. "I've gotten to do everything I wanted to do. I've worked everything from traffic tickets to DWIs to homicides. Child deaths are the worst ones."

Eakers began his law enforcement career in Cape Girardeau as a nuisance abatement/animal control officer for more than six years.

"I wrote a lot of citations," he recalled.

Seeking a greater challenge and enthralled with law enforcement, Eakers, who had an uncle who worked for Cape Girardeau Police Department and who later worked for Southeast Missouri State University, decided to enter SEMO Law Enforcement Academy.

Jackson assistant police chief Scott Eakers (second from right) receives a plaque May 5 from Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commisioner Clint Tracy to recognize Eakers's service on the county's 911 Board. To Tracy's left is Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst. To Eakers's right is First District Commissioner Paul Koeper. Submitted

After 1998 graduation, he was hired in short order as a patrol officer for Jackson Police Department.

The veteran policeman has risen through the ranks at Jackson over the past two decades to become second in command to chief James Humphreys.

Spending eight years in the detective division, Eakers worked the high-profile Jacque Sue Waller murder investigation.

"I handled all the evidence for the case," he said.

Waller's body was discovered in May 2013, two years after she went missing, in Alexander County, Illinois.

Jackson assistant police chief Scott Eakers (left) accepts a recognition plaque from chief James Humphreys. Submitted

Waller's estranged husband, James Clay Waller II, was later convicted and sentenced in 2017 to 35 years in prison.