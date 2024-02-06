Mark Welker didn't grow up wanting to be the prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County. In fact, he didn't really have a specific interest in being a lawyer at all.

"It was always something that was in the back of my mind, but it wasn't really a burning desire," said Welker who was elected prosecuting attorney in 2018 and is running unopposed in 2022.

Welker grew up in Cape Girardeau, and as he was getting closer to graduation from Southeast Missouri State University he thought, "Why not law?"

Next was his law degree from Southern Illinois University where he also interned at the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

"When I was in law school, I interned for Morley Swingle," Welker said. "And that's where I grew to have an affinity to the office."

However, when he graduated law school there wasn't an opening to become an assistant prosecutor, so Welker joined his stepfather's firm as a general practice litigation attorney.

"But in the back of my head," said Welker. "I always wanted to work in prosecution."

Welker and his wife, Callie, are lifelong residents of Cape Girardeau, and it was always their plan to return.

"This is home for us," said Welker. "This is where my wife and I both grew up, high school sweethearts. We wanted to grow our family back home."

In 2013, he transferred to the Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau, and a few years later an unexpected opportunity to run for county prosecuting attorney popped up when Gov. Mike Parson appointed Chris Limbaugh to his staff.

"The governor stole Chris away to be his general counsel, and that's when I decided to run for prosecuting attorney," said Welker.

At the time, some considered him young for the position, but Welker disagreed.

"Actually, I'm not." Welker said. "When Morley Swingle was elected prosecutor, when Chris was appointed prosecutor, we were all about the same age. Historically. it's always been someone in their early 30s. In Cape Girardeau County we've always had a younger, ambitious, prosecutor."

Though Welker had a desire to be the county prosecutor he wasn't as excited about the political aspect of the position.

"Unfortunately, this job is political," Welker said. "That's not something I really enjoy about the job, but unfortunately you have to run every four years. If I could, I would just do the job. That's what I try to do as much as I can. But the reality is that it's political. But when you really look at it it's just the practice of law. It's representing the State, through the prosecution of cases."