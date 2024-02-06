Lt. Jason Ladner "kind of stumbled into law enforcement."

The former U.S. Army medic was looking for a job in 2005, after leaving the military, and the jail division within Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office needed people.

"I started off in law enforcement as a corrections officer because it was a job I can go do that sounded appealing to me being, you know, military," Ladner said with a chuckle.

Ladner left the jail division in 2010, going back to school for a time and working security before returning in 2016 because he "missed it."

The jail division is often an unsung part of law enforcement, Ladner said. It's easy to see the contributions of patrolmen and detectives but not always corrections officers. For a time, the jail division was far from the most desired post in Cape Girardeau County. He described the environment as "a concrete box filled with bad guys." The jail division has had more than his fair share of challenges over the years, the lieutenant noted. At points, the division has been severely understaffed, forcing himself and others — such as Sgt. Trent Crihfield — to work upward of 80 hours a week.

Lt. Jason Ladner, right, is this year's recipient of the of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office's Timothy J. Ruopp Award. Sgt. Trent Crihfield, left, Julie Mansfield and Ethan Garnett (not pictured), were given Copeland Excellence awards. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office

"If he (Ladner) was hourly, the county would be broke because of the amount of work he puts in," Crihfield said.

The jail division was down to a mere 13 employees in early 2020, shortly after Crihfield first started. The target number of personnel to keep the place running smoothly is 44.

The "concrete box" was dealing with an exodus of officers. For a significant amount of time, the jail was considered not an optimal posting in the sheriff's department. Ladner challenged himself to reverse that moniker.

There were many facets to his approach, trying to trim whatever fat was in the division and making the process for booking more streamlined, among other things. Trying to make at least some part of work fun for the officers was a goal. That could mean cracking jokes or buying lunch for his crew for a morale boost. Chief among his approaches was to focus on building relationships not just with his employees but their families as well.

Crihfield said his wife was not particularly pleased with his hours when he first arrived. His time spent away from home was adding undue stress, and they had even had conversations about him quitting. She didn't want his work ethic to be taken advantage of, Crihfield said.