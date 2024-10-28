In the early 1900s, the Haarig Commercial District in Cape Girardeau was a rough and tumble area. Mixed in with general merchandise and feed stores were bars and saloons. Maintaining law and order was no easy task and required a serious lawman.

Enter Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson.

Hutson — a large-in-life person and larger-than-life law enforcement officer — tamed Haarig and kept the peace. His efforts earned him community support, and from 1915 to 1922, he alternated as chief of police for the City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County sheriff.

And so it was Oct. 7, 1922, when Hutson, police chief at the time, heard a tip about an escaped felon. Word was the man — Willie Willeford, convicted of stealing an automobile but who had escaped as authorities transported him to prison — was at a home at 409 William St.

Hutson gathered other officers, and they devised a plan to surprise Willeford at the home. The plan relied on timing to surprise Willeford — who had sworn he would not go back to prison.

Hutson, armed with a billy club, entered the home. Willeford was at a sink shaving. The mirror betrayed Hutson, and Willeford grabbed his firearm and shot Hutson. Five times.

It was only then another officer shot and killed Willeford.

"I'm killed," Hutson said as his comrades carried him from the home. He died at the scene.

Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson and his wife, Amanda, pose for a photograph with their twin sons, Lynn (left) and Glenn. Jeff Hutson died in the line of duty Oct. 7, 1922. Submitted

Family patriarch

Details of that day's events vary, though the gist of the narrative remains constant — a plan gone wrong and a criminal desperate to keep his freedom.

Nearly a century later, Hutson's descendants recall hearing stories about the lawman and the ways in which his death affected his widow and children.

Linda Hutson said a life lesson has carried through Jeff Hutson's descendants.

"I think Grandpa's legacy to the family was doing the right thing. That came down from generation to generation to generation — 'You are to do the right thing,'" she said.