NewsJune 9, 2022

Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Hutson — police chief, county sheriff — respected before line-of-duty death

In the early 1900s, the Haarig Commercial District in Cape Girardeau was a rough and tumble area. Mixed in with general merchandise and feed stores were bars and saloons. Maintaining law and order was no easy task and required a serious lawman. Enter Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson served as Cape Girardeau police chief and Cape Girardeau County sheriff. He was killed in the line of duty nearly 100 years ago.
Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson served as Cape Girardeau police chief and Cape Girardeau County sheriff. He was killed in the line of duty nearly 100 years ago.

In the early 1900s, the Haarig Commercial District in Cape Girardeau was a rough and tumble area. Mixed in with general merchandise and feed stores were bars and saloons. Maintaining law and order was no easy task and required a serious lawman.

Enter Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson.

Hutson — a large-in-life person and larger-than-life law enforcement officer — tamed Haarig and kept the peace. His efforts earned him community support, and from 1915 to 1922, he alternated as chief of police for the City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County sheriff.

And so it was Oct. 7, 1922, when Hutson, police chief at the time, heard a tip about an escaped felon. Word was the man — Willie Willeford, convicted of stealing an automobile but who had escaped as authorities transported him to prison — was at a home at 409 William St.

Hutson gathered other officers, and they devised a plan to surprise Willeford at the home. The plan relied on timing to surprise Willeford — who had sworn he would not go back to prison.

Hutson, armed with a billy club, entered the home. Willeford was at a sink shaving. The mirror betrayed Hutson, and Willeford grabbed his firearm and shot Hutson. Five times.

It was only then another officer shot and killed Willeford.

"I'm killed," Hutson said as his comrades carried him from the home. He died at the scene.

Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson and his wife, Amanda, pose for a photograph with their twin sons, Lynn (left) and Glenn. Jeff Hutson died in the line of duty Oct. 7, 1922.
Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson and his wife, Amanda, pose for a photograph with their twin sons, Lynn (left) and Glenn. Jeff Hutson died in the line of duty Oct. 7, 1922.

Family patriarch

Details of that day's events vary, though the gist of the narrative remains constant — a plan gone wrong and a criminal desperate to keep his freedom.

Nearly a century later, Hutson's descendants recall hearing stories about the lawman and the ways in which his death affected his widow and children.

Linda Hutson said a life lesson has carried through Jeff Hutson's descendants.

"I think Grandpa's legacy to the family was doing the right thing. That came down from generation to generation to generation — 'You are to do the right thing,'" she said.

Granddaughter Helen Hammond said the lawman had a good reputation.

"Everyone was proud. I never heard anything derogatory about it from anybody, family or otherwise. All I have heard is what a fine person he was," she said. "I don't think I have ever heard anybody say anything bad about Grandpa. He must have been so well respected."

Chris Hutson, great-grandson, said the patriarch's death forced surviving family members to focus on the future.

"I just think it made us as a family just keep moving forward. What's done is done, and that's the situation you're handed. You're either going to deal with it, or you're not," he suggested.

Grandaughter Linda Hutson noted the family often saw the home where the murder occurred, but she said her father, Lynn Hutson, did not focus energy on rage.

"It was always in the back of my dad's mind. He didn't bring it out and talk about it every day, but you knew it was there. And every once in a while, it would pop out," she said. "He didn't raise us up to have a vendetta against that family at all."

A memorial plaque commemorates the service and untimely death of Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson, whoe died in the line of duty Oct. 7, 1922.
A memorial plaque commemorates the service and untimely death of Nathaniel Jefferson "Jeff" Hutson, whoe died in the line of duty Oct. 7, 1922.

Hard work became a hallmark of the family. In the years immediately following the murder, Jeff Hutson's widow, Amanda, converted the family home into a boarding house. The couple's youngest children, twin sons, Lynn and Glenn, took on odd jobs, including having newspaper routes and selling home-grown produce. They also walked railroad tracks to pick up coal pieces to heat the family home. The couple's older children, girls who had left home by the time of the murder, sent money to their mother when they could.

Linda Hutson said her grandfather's sons supported each other by alternating semesters at what has become Southeast Missouri State University. One brother would go to school for a semester while the other worked to pay the bills; the next semester, they would switch.

"I think that's why they spent so much time with their families," she said of the loss of their father.

The family's respect for and involvement with the law enforcement community spanned generations.

"Anything with the police, they were right there supportive of," said Judi Hutson, who married one of the lawman's grandsons, Charles.

Melody Hutson, widow of another grandson, James, agreed, noting her father-in-law, Glenn Hutson, routinely encouraged young people to respect law enforcement officials.

"He thought that was important. They are there to serve."

